Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

