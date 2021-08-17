Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

VRM traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 116,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,393. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 555.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

