Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $2.88 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.06.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

