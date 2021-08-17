Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Vital Farms alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

VITL stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $705.00 million and a P/E ratio of 92.37. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 56.9% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 304,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after buying an additional 113,151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 133.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 75.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 98,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vital Farms (VITL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.