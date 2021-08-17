VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target Raised to $11.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded VirTra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VirTra has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.08.
Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in VirTra in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VirTra by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VirTra by 824.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 363,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
