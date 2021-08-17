VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target Raised to $11.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded VirTra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VirTra has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in VirTra in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VirTra by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VirTra by 824.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 363,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

