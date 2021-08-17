Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.54. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,376,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,013,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

