Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 259.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 48,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,552. The company has a market capitalization of $752.16 million, a P/E ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

