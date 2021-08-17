Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Viavi Solutions worth $18,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

