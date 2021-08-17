Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VET. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.41.

TSE:VET traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,230. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.83.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

