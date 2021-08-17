Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 309.31% and a negative return on equity of 192.76%.

VERB stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERB. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Verb Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verb Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

