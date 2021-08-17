Verasity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.46 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $91.07 million and approximately $46.46 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00163215 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,012,804,642 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

