Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce $151.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.60 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $131.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $566.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $573.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $607.80 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $619.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 6,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,354. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 11,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $126,001.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,669.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $193,864.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,517.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 305,004 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $3,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $3,024,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 199,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

