VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Sold by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 31.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $525,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $9,055,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 100.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 2,778,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,742. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77. VEON Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

