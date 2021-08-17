Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

