Velas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.02 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $104.57 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001044 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001457 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001259 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

