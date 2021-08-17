Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

Shares of VBLT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vascular Biogenics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

