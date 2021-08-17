Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VBLT. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.
Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.