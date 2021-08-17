Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VBLT. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vascular Biogenics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

