Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vascular Biogenics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

