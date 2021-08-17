Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31.
VBLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.
