Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BNDW opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

