Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Boosted by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,022. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39.

