Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.21. The stock had a trading volume of 558,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,954. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $411.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

