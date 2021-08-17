Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,715. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

