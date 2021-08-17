Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter.

VV traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $209.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

