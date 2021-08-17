Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $207.37. 567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $209.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.