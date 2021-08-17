Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Raised by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after buying an additional 1,567,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 854,028 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.