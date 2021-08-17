Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.23. 1,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,811. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

