Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 29.0% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $44,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.88. The company had a trading volume of 56,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,205. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

