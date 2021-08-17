Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.42. 104,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,169. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.08. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

