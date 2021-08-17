Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives $8.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLOWY. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

