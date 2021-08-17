UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Releases Earnings Results

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. UWM has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UWM stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UWM were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

