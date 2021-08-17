USDJ (USDJ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.44 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00136512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00158222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.69 or 0.99895649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00921513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.31 or 0.06890363 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.