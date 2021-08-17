USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $68,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after buying an additional 288,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after buying an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.35.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.