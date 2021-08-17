USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2,850.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in General Dynamics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD opened at $200.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

