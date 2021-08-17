Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.10.

Shares of UPST opened at $200.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.82. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $213.90.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $83,433,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

