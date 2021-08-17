Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.10.
Shares of UPST opened at $200.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.82. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $213.90.
In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $83,433,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
