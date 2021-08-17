UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $3.01 on Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00006399 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $2.20 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00391165 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

