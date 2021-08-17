Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

