Unigestion Holding SA Sells 71,309 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,309 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 77.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

