Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

