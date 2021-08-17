Unigestion Holding SA Buys Shares of 11,256 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 42.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 363,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 108,863 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.6% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

