UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.41. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,842. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.57.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

