UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.60 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of UniCredit stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

