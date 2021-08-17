Unibright (UBT) Price Hits $2.17 on Top Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $325.05 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00004684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.77 or 0.00907422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00105181 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

