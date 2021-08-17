Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNBLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

