UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZFSVF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.10.

Shares of ZFSVF stock opened at $441.98 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $450.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

