Typhoon Network Reaches Market Cap of $808,924.27 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $808,924.27 and approximately $44,326.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00136512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00158222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.69 or 0.99895649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00921513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.31 or 0.06890363 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.