Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $199,493,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $170,955,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

