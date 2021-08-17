Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TKHVY stock remained flat at $$15.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TKHVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

