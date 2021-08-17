Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TKHVY stock remained flat at $$15.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TKHVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

