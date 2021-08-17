Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Shares Up 18.6%

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG)’s share price shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Troilus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

In other Troilus Gold news, Director Pierre Stewart Pettigrew bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$56,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at C$494,812.50.

About Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG)

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

