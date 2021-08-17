Trellus Management Company LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. United Bank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after buying an additional 188,446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.78. 8,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,198. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.