Trellus Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Trellus Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,380,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock worth $219,296,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.93. 91,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,563,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

